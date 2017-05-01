Norges Bank Invests $4.031 Million in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 283,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Atara Biotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $3,065,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $5,662,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 408,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after buying an additional 240,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) opened at 17.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. The company’s market capitalization is $497.42 million. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.35. On average, analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post ($3.62) EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/norges-bank-invests-4-031-million-in-atara-biotherapeutics-inc-atra.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATRA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc set a $10.00 price target on Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, EVP Christopher Haqq sold 13,975 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $216,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 399,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 4,800 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $65,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,901.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,995 shares of company stock worth $2,927,362 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases. The Company operates through the business of developing and commercializing therapeutics segment. The Company is focused on developing allogeneic or third-party derived antigen-specific T-cells.

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.