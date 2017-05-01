Norges Bank Invests $3.335 Million in Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 143,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Red Rock Resorts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 156,883 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $8,893,000. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 17.1% in the third quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,329,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after buying an additional 194,504 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,877,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,465,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% in the third quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,529,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after buying an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) opened at 23.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $18.55 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a gaming, development and management company. The Company’s segments include Las Vegas operations, Native American management, and Corporate and other. The Las Vegas operations segment includes all of its Las Vegas area casino properties and the Native American management segment includes its Native American management arrangements.

