Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 651,632 Resolute Forest Products Inc (RFP)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 651,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.72% of Resolute Forest Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $771,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 144,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 72,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 68,853 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resolute Forest Products Inc (NYSE:RFP) opened at 6.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company’s market capitalization is $560.94 million. Resolute Forest Products Inc has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $6.75.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $889 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905 million. Resolute Forest Products had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Resolute Forest Products Inc will post $0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank lowered Resolute Forest Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Resolute Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry. It offers a range of forest products, including market pulp, tissue, wood products, newsprint and specialty papers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned or operated over 40 pulp, paper, tissue and wood products facilities in the United States and Canada.

