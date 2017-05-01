Norges Bank Buys New Stake in BP plc (BP)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 418,179 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,632,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,365,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,500,000. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 490.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,894,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $66,605,000 after buying an additional 1,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BP plc by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,893,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $172,042,000 after buying an additional 620,768 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) traded down 0.23% during trading on Friday, hitting $34.32. 4,257,851 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 953.33 and a beta of 1.12. BP plc has a 1-year low of $30.66 and a 1-year high of $38.68.

BP plc (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 billion. BP plc had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BP plc will post $1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. BP plc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,905.95%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BP. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of BP plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.88 to $30.66 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Simmons increased their target price on shares of BP plc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP plc in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of BP plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.64 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BP plc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.54.

About BP plc

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

