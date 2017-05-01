Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Price Target to $132.00

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) had its target price upped by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern Corp. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) traded up 0.19% on Friday, reaching $117.71. 1,528,569 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

In other Norfolk Southern Corp. news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $67,183.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,202.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $350,293.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,569 shares of company stock worth $3,198,690 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSC. Capital One National Association raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 19,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 1.3% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 18.9% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 12.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 21,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

