Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stake Maintained by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue held its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock at the end of the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) opened at 48.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.01. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $62.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.94.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.85% and a net margin of 2.28%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post $2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Cowen and Company cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.34 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.34.

In related news, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,558 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $74,005.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,478,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Blake W. Nordstrom sold 1,905 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $85,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,142,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,583,539.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,333 shares of company stock worth $888,010 in the last three months. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

