Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3) a €127.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €127.00 ($138.04) target price on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €197.00 ($214.13) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €197.00 ($214.13) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. S&P Global set a €169.00 ($183.70) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas set a €155.00 ($168.48) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($182.61) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €148.88 ($161.83).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) traded up 0.827% on Thursday, hitting €145.601. 12,826 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €137.59 and its 200-day moving average price is €134.88. The stock has a market cap of €72.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.190. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €103.70 and a 52-week high of €156.32.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is engaged in developing vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles, in particular passenger cars and light commercial vehicles for the Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles brands. The Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

