Nord Anglia Education Inc (NORD) Given Buy Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nord Anglia Education Inc (NYSE:NORD) in a research note released on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $32.50 price objective on the stock.

NORD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nord Anglia Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays PLC lowered Nord Anglia Education from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Nord Anglia Education in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Nord Anglia Education from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nord Anglia Education from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.57.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) traded down 0.34% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 116,259 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 0.93. Nord Anglia Education has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83.

Nord Anglia Education (NYSE:NORD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Nord Anglia Education had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business earned $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Nord Anglia Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nord Anglia Education will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 9.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 5.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Triple Frond Partners LLC now owns 1,402,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after buying an additional 729,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nord Anglia Education by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 20,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Nord Anglia Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education, Inc is an operator of international schools. As of August 31, 2016, the Company taught over 37,000 students, from kindergarten through the end of secondary school (K-12), at its 43 schools in China, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. The Company’s segments include China, Europe, Middle East (ME), Southeast Asia (SEA), North America and Other.

