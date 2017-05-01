Noodles & Co (NDLS) Earning Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been trending somewhat negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Noodles & Co earned a daily sentiment score of -0.22 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the restaurant operator an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NDLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Noodles & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) opened at 5.85 on Monday. The company’s market cap is $163.05 million. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The firm earned $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.89 million. Noodles & Co’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/noodles-co-ndls-receives-media-impact-rating-of-0-22-updated.html.

About Noodles & Co

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.