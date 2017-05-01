Noodles & Co (NDLS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price objective on Noodles & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.28.

Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) opened at 5.85 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.16 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The firm’s market capitalization is $163.05 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company earned $129.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.89 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Noodles & Co will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Netols Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Netols Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 345,088 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 225,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 63,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants. The Company’s menu includes a range of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches and appetizers. The Company has approximately 490 restaurants, including 420 Company-owned and 70 franchised locations, across 40 states, the District of Columbia and one Canadian province.

