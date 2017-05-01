T-Mobile Us Inc (PCS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:PCS) in a research note released on Tuesday, April 11th. Nomura currently has a $62.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG restated a neutral rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $59.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

About T-Mobile Us

MetroPCS Communications, Inc (MetroPCS Communications) is a facilities-based wireless broadband mobile communications provider in the United States, including the Atlanta, Boston, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando/Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Francisco, and Tampa/Sarasota metropolitan areas.

