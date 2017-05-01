Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Given a €4.70 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €4.70 ($5.11) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.50 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.70 ($6.20) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank AG set a €4.80 ($5.22) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.70 ($6.20) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €6.00 ($6.52) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €5.73 ($6.23).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

