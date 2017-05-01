Nokia Oyj (NOK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Natixis raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America Corp downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) traded up 0.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.77. 11,869,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The stock’s market cap is $32.79 billion.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post $0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1816 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 0.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 51,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation is a global provider of network infrastructure and related services, with a focus on mobile broadband, as well as advanced technology development and licensing. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Mobile Broadband, Global Services, Nokia Networks Other and Nokia Technologies.

