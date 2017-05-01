Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, "Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production. Its operating area includes onshore which consists of US DJ Basin, Marcellus Shale, Eagle Ford Shale and Permian Basin as well as offshore in deepwater Gulf of Mexico, Eastern Mediterranean and West Africa. Noble Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States."

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NBLX. Mizuho raised their price target on Noble Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank AG set a $39.00 price target on Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Noble Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) opened at 50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00. Noble Midstream Partners has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The energy company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company earned $48.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Midstream Partners will post $3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.4108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBLX. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 95.0% in the first quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 1,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Noble Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Noble Midstream Partners by 1,457.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 56,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Company Profile

Noble Midstream Partners LP is engaged in owning, operating, developing and acquiring a range of domestic midstream infrastructure assets. The Company’s areas of focus are in the area of Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin in Colorado and the Southern Delaware Basin position of the Permian Basin in Texas (Delaware Basin).

