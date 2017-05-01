Jefferies Group LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Noble Co. (NE)

Jefferies Group LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, April 14th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Noble in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Noble in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised Noble from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Noble from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Noble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.84.

Noble (NYSE:NE) opened at 4.80 on Friday. Noble has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company’s market cap is $1.17 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business earned $410 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.02 million. Noble’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Noble will post ($1.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NE. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in Noble by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 724,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Noble by 1.3% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 38,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Noble during the third quarter valued at about $831,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Noble by 10.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,456,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after buying an additional 136,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Noble by 10.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

