NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has $806,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan held its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the airline’s stock at the end of the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,348 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. SRB Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 4,296 shares of the airline’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.6% in the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the airline’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) traded up 1.361% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.985. The stock had a trading volume of 2,383,267 shares. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.077 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company earned $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post $3.81 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Vetr lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.14 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Jeff Lamb sold 18,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $1,058,963.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,189.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gary C. Kelly sold 21,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $1,219,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 619,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,626 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,287. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co (Southwest) operates Southwest Airlines, a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation in the United States and near-international markets. The Company provides point-to-point service. The Company offers ancillary service offerings, such as Southwest’s EarlyBird Check-In and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors, in accordance with Southwest’s respective policies.

