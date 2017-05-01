NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Acquires New Stake in F.N.B. Corp (FNB)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in F.N.B. Corp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. Corp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in F.N.B. Corp by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in F.N.B. Corp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its position in F.N.B. Corp by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 13,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) traded up 1.62% during trading on Monday, hitting $14.47. 1,267,482 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.84. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $227.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.73 million. F.N.B. Corp had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 7.87%. F.N.B. Corp’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post $0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. Corp in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In other news, Director Laura E. Ellsworth bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,216.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance and Consumer Finance. Its Community Banking segment consists of First National Bank of Pennsylvania (FNBPA), which offers services, including commercial and individual demand, savings and time deposit accounts and commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans.

