NiSource Inc. (NI) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In other NiSource news, EVP Carrie J. Hightman sold 24,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $558,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,526,152.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph W. Mulpas sold 13,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,889 shares in the company, valued at $882,055.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $69,268,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 1,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,204,000 after buying an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $37,930,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth about $36,119,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 796.4% in the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,477,000 after buying an additional 1,102,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NiSource Inc. (NI) Receives $25.00 Consensus PT from Analysts” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nisource-inc-ni-receives-25-00-consensus-pt-from-analysts.html.

Shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) traded down 0.66% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.09. 2,047,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.74. NiSource has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.29.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 8.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc is an energy holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company operates through two business segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Company’s Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana and Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.