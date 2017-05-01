Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Maintains Position in Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. continued to hold its stake in Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Priceline Group were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Priceline Group during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Priceline Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Priceline Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,279,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Priceline Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates raised its stake in Priceline Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ:PCLN) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1876.69. The company had a trading volume of 199,256 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,773.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1,602.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.62. Priceline Group Inc has a 12-month low of $1,148.06 and a 12-month high of $1,877.50. Priceline Group also was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,448 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 237% compared to the average volume of 727 call options.

Priceline Group (NASDAQ:PCLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.09 by $1.12. Priceline Group had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.73 EPS. Priceline Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Priceline Group Inc will post $74.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Maintains Position in Priceline Group Inc (PCLN)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nikko-asset-management-americas-inc-maintains-position-in-priceline-group-inc-pcln.html.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCLN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Miller Tabak assumed coverage on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target for the company. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price target on shares of Priceline Group in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,836.83.

In other Priceline Group news, CFO Daniel J. Finnegan sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.38, for a total value of $5,281,119.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $35,955,566.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 122 shares of Priceline Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,743.00, for a total value of $212,646.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,727. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Priceline Group

The Priceline Group Inc is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Priceline Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priceline Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.