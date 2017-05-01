Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen N.V. from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nielsen N.V. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nielsen N.V. from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Nielsen N.V. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded down 1.46% on Friday, hitting $40.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,620,730 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.84. Nielsen N.V. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $55.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business earned $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David L. Calhoun sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $10,333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,610,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwight Barns sold 46,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,916,376.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,767,467.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,894 shares of company stock worth $12,293,138 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen N.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $890,000. Honeywell International Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 16.7% in the first quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 11.1% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 975,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,300,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Nielsen N.V. by 990.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 141,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

