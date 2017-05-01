Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen Holdings is a leading global information and measurement company which offers media and marketing information on what consumers watch and buy on a global and local basis. Continued dividend payment and share repurchase reflect Nielsen’s financial strength and commitment to return value to shareholders. Also, the company's product launches are progressing well and should drive revenues in the near term. However, continued investments in technology and infrastructure could weigh on margins and profitability, going forward. Year-to-date the stock has underperformed the Zacks Business-Information Services industry.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen N.V. from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays PLC cut shares of Nielsen N.V. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $48.00 target price on shares of Nielsen N.V. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) opened at 41.13 on Wednesday. Nielsen N.V. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. Nielsen N.V. had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will post $2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, Director David L. Calhoun sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $10,333,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 525,496 shares in the company, valued at $23,610,535.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $42,861.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,894 shares of company stock valued at $12,293,138 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 9,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 0.4% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 30,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in Nielsen N.V. by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 20,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

