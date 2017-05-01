Nichols plc’s (NICL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Whitman Howard

Whitman Howard reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nichols plc (LON:NICL) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,300 ($29.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Numis Securities Ltd raised Nichols plc to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($20.71) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.50) price target on shares of Nichols plc in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Nichols plc in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, N+1 Singer reissued a corporate rating on shares of Nichols plc in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nichols plc currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,906.67 ($24.38).

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) opened at 1858.5455 on Wednesday. Nichols plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,289.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,959.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,866.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,637.37. The stock’s market cap is GBX 685.49 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a GBX 20.30 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Nichols plc’s previous dividend of $9.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th.

About Nichols plc

Nichols plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company is engaged in the supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed and leisure industries. Its segments include Still and Carbonate. The Company offers products under the Vimto brand, as well as Feel Good, Starslush, Levi Roots and Sunkist brands.

