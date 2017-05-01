Whitman Howard Boosts Nichols plc (NICL) Price Target to GBX 2,300

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) had its target price lifted by Whitman Howard from GBX 1,760 ($22.72) to GBX 2,300 ($29.70) in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. Whitman Howard currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NICL. N+1 Singer reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Nichols plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,525 ($19.69) price target on shares of Nichols plc in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Numis Securities Ltd lowered Nichols plc to a reduce rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,380 ($17.82) to GBX 1,368 ($17.66) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nichols plc in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Nichols plc has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,906.67 ($24.62).

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) traded down 0.1080% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1858.5455. Nichols plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,289.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,959.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,866.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,637.37. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 685.49 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 20.30 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Nichols plc’s previous dividend of $9.00.

About Nichols plc

Nichols plc is a United Kingdom-based soft drinks company. The Company is engaged in the supply of soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed and leisure industries. Its segments include Still and Carbonate. The Company offers products under the Vimto brand, as well as Feel Good, Starslush, Levi Roots and Sunkist brands.

