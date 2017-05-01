Nice (NICE) Board Approves Share Buyback Plan

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program, which permits the company to buyback $150 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, January 10th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) opened at 67.45 on Monday. Nice has a 52 week low of $59.07 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Nice had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business earned $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nice will post $3.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nice from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC set a $75.00 target price on Nice and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Nice in a report on Friday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered Nice from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nice has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

About Nice

NICE Ltd., formerly NICE-Systems Ltd., is a global enterprise software provider. The Company’s segments include Customer Interactions Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides data driven insights that enable businesses to deliver personalized experience to customers.

