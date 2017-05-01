NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Stock Rating Lowered by FBR & Co

FBR & Co downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning. FBR & Co currently has $22.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

NGL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners in a report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) opened at 16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.48. The company earned $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.99%. Analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -112.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,122,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 226,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,784,000 after buying an additional 627,232 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,942,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,801,000 after buying an additional 14,507 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,474,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,968,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,035,000. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

