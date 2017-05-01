NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NGL. Raymond James Financial, Inc. raised NGL Energy Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. FBR & Co downgraded NGL Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised NGL Energy Partners from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGL Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut NGL Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) remained flat at $16.00 on Tuesday. 149,778 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.76 billion. NGL Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $25.80.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that NGL Energy Partners will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -112.23%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,035,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 21.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,544,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,784,000 after buying an additional 627,232 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 221.2% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 835,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,122,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,339,000 after buying an additional 226,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 104.5% in the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 412,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,776,000 after buying an additional 210,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

