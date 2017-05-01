Hays Advisory LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Hays Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Group raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Group now owns 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 133.56 on Monday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day moving average is $123.89.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.24. The business earned $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Hays Advisory LLC Raises Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/nextera-energy-inc-nee-position-increased-by-hays-advisory-llc-updated.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Swanson purchased 3,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.86 per share, with a total value of $497,399.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,694.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,204. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.