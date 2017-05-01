Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.56

Press coverage about Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) has trended very positive recently, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a unit of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nexstar Media Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 69 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXST shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) opened at 69.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day moving average is $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.22. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $73.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.53 million. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group will post $3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O’brien sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $723,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,980 shares of company stock worth $4,722,843 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, formerly Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc, is a television broadcasting and digital media company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, development and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites, and digital media services in medium-sized markets in the United States.

