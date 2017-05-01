Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NEWT) Share Price

Press coverage about NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) has trended somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NEWTEK Business Services Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 88 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) traded up 0.55% during trading on Monday, hitting $16.60. 151,177 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The firm has a market cap of $285.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.34. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $17.58.

NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post $1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NEWTEK Business Services Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

About NEWTEK Business Services Corp

Newtek Business Services Corp. is an internally managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation primarily through loans originated by its small business finance platform and its equity investments in certain portfolio companies that it controls.

