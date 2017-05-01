Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group AG

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Vetr downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Mining Corp in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newmont Mining Corp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) opened at 33.81 on Thursday. The firm’s market cap is $18.03 billion. Newmont Mining Corp has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $46.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $34.46.

Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Newmont Mining Corp had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp will post $1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Newmont Mining Corp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.42%.

In other news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 2,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $84,391.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $72,837.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,757 shares of company stock valued at $754,518. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,514,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,917,000 after buying an additional 3,839,014 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,854,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,684,000 after buying an additional 2,442,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,559,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,997,000 after buying an additional 162,388 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 10.0% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,951,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,132,000 after buying an additional 634,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,614,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,211,000 after buying an additional 1,627,943 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newmont Mining Corp

Newmont Mining Corporation is a mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana and Suriname. The Company’s segments include North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

