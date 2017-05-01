Newell Brands (NWL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Newell Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 77 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) traded down 3.64% on Monday, reaching $46.00. 10,316,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Newell Brands has a one year low of $43.43 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Newell Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business earned $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post $3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NWL shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Viault acquired 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.96 per share, with a total value of $74,914.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $16,435,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,010,362.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,706 shares of company stock valued at $16,944,135. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company's segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer's, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings

