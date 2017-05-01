Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,176,000 after buying an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,222,000 after buying an additional 82,468 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.2% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 94.7% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) traded down 3.404% during trading on Monday, reaching $46.115. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,203 shares. Newell Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.951 and a beta of 0.94.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post $3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Forward View reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

In other Newell Brands news, President Mark Tarchetti bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.22 per share, with a total value of $587,860.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 201,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,134,213.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond G. Viault bought 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,914.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,067.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,706 shares of company stock worth $16,944,135 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc is a marketer of consumer and commercial products. The Company’s segments include Writing, Home Solutions, Commercial Products, Baby & Parenting, Branded Consumables, Consumer Solutions, Outdoor Solutions and Process Solutions. Its products are marketed under a portfolio of brands, including Paper Mate, Sharpie, Dymo, Expo, Parker, Elmer’s, Coleman, Jostens, Marmot, Rawlings, Mr.

