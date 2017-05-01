New York & Company (NWY) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.31

Media headlines about New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) have trended positive recently, according to Alpha One. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New York & Company earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) opened at 1.67 on Monday. New York & Company has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $3.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The company’s market cap is $105.50 million.

New York & Company (NYSE:NWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $266.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.20 million. New York & Company had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that New York & Company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About New York & Company

New York & Company, Inc is a specialty retailer of women’s fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s branded New York & Company merchandise is sold through its national network of retail stores and online at www.nyandcompany.com. It operates approximately 490 stores, including over 80 outlet stores in over 40 states.

