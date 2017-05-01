New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) released its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. New Residential Investment Corp had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 38.93%. The business earned $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) traded up 1.5591% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.9299. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193,851 shares. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9933 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85. New Residential Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

In other New Residential Investment Corp news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 935,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,280. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Compass Point raised New Residential Investment Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment Corp in a research note on Monday, February 6th. FBR & Co raised their target price on New Residential Investment Corp from $16.75 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Vetr cut New Residential Investment Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.92 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

New Residential Investment Corp Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on investing in, and managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company’s segments include investments in excess mortgage servicing rights (Excess MSRs); investments in mortgage servicing rights (MSRs); investments in servicer advances; investments in real estate securities; investments in residential mortgage loans; investments in consumer loans, and corporate.

