New Relic (NEWR) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Press coverage about New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. New Relic earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the software maker an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) opened at 39.98 on Monday. New Relic has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The stock’s market cap is $2.11 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.56.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business earned $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.32 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 32.99% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post ($0.53) EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price target on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

In other news, President Hilarie A. Koplow sold 5,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $187,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,912.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robin Schulman sold 3,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $134,867.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,192.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,180,143. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

