New Relic Inc (NEWR) VP Robin Schulman Sells 667 Shares

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) VP Robin Schulman sold 667 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $26,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $49,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robin Schulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Robin Schulman sold 668 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $26,706.64.

On Monday, March 20th, Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $17,848.50.

On Thursday, March 16th, Robin Schulman sold 298 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $11,058.78.

On Thursday, March 9th, Robin Schulman sold 3,649 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $134,867.04.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Robin Schulman sold 247 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $8,822.84.

On Thursday, February 16th, Robin Schulman sold 489 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $17,061.21.

Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) traded up 1.25% on Monday, reaching $40.48. 165,602 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.14 billion. New Relic Inc has a 12 month low of $23.55 and a 12 month high of $40.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. New Relic had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.99%. The company had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic Inc will post ($0.53) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in New Relic by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in New Relic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC increased its position in New Relic by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in New Relic by 8.5% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in New Relic by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc (New Relic) is a provider of enterprise software. The Company’s cloud-based platform and range of products enable organizations to collect, store and analyze software data in real time. The Company’s New Relic Software Analytics Cloud consists of an integrated suite of products, a data database and an open platform.

