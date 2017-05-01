New Gold Inc. (NGD) Given a $5.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a $5.00 price objective on New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) in a research report released on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, GMP Securities cut shares of New Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.95.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) traded down 3.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,924,638 shares. New Gold has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.86.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company earned $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.99 million. New Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that New Gold will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 4,707 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 1,274.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 660,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,557,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 128,983 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,230,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,990,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,587,000 after buying an additional 348,600 shares in the last quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is an intermediate gold mining company. The Company is engaged in the development and operation of mineral properties. Its segments include New Afton, Mesquite, Peak Mines, Cerro San Pedro, Corporate and Other. It has operating mines in Canada, the United States, Australia and Mexico; development projects in Canada, and a stream on gold production from a development property in Chile.

