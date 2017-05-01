Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 150.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 131.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.25 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company earned $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post $7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.39%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/new-england-research-management-inc-decreases-stake-in-honeywell-international-inc-hon-updated.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group AG lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.05.

In related news, SVP Mark R. James sold 116,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.47, for a total value of $15,192,057.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,420,568.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.