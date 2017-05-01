New Age Beverages Corp (NBEV) Now Covered by Aegis

Aegis started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) opened at 3.71 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $102.77 million. New Age Beverages Corp has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62.

In other New Age Beverages Corp news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About New Age Beverages Corp

The New Age Beverage Corporation, formerly Bucha, Inc, is a healthy functional beverage company. The Company is the owner of XingTea, XingEnergy, Aspen Pure and the Bucha Live Kombucha brands. The Company’s bucha Live Kombucha is a gluten free, organic certified, sparkling kombucha tea and is distributed in health and grocery chains across North America.

