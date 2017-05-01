Nevsun Resources (NSU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (TSE:NSU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02.

Shares of Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) opened at 3.03 on Monday. Nevsun Resources has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $914.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSU shares. Paradigm Capital decreased their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$7.70 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nevsun Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised Nevsun Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nevsun Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$4.75 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nevsun Resources in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.97.

In related news, Director Ian Pearce acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$73,750.00. Also, insider Joseph Paul Giuffre acquired 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$64,935.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,485.

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. is a base metals company. The Company’s two principal properties are the Timok Project in Serbia, which hosts the copper-gold Cukaru Peki deposit on the Brestovac-Metovnica Exploration Permit (the B-M Permit) and the Bisha Property in Eritrea, which hosts the copper-zinc-gold Bisha deposit and includes satellite volcanogenic massive sulphides (VMS) deposits at Harena, Northwest, Hambok and Asheli.

