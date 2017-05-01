Nevro Corp (NVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Nevro Corp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Nevro Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nevro Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

In other Nevro Corp news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total transaction of $2,833,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilfred E. Jaeger sold 43,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $4,179,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,180 shares of company stock worth $12,730,657 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp during the third quarter worth about $246,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) opened at 94.22 on Monday. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $106.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.75 billion.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. Nevro Corp had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post ($0.54) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

