Neurometrix Inc (NURO) Issues Earnings Results

Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.42. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 124.01% and a negative return on equity of 181.47%. The business earned $4.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 million.

Shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) traded down 0.95% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,846 shares. Neurometrix has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The company’s market capitalization is $5.28 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurometrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company combining bioelectrical and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders and diabetes. The Company is engaged in the sale of medical equipment, and consumables and accessories. It has two principal product lines: Wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and Point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests.

