Press coverage about Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSE:NHS) has been trending very positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd earned a news impact score of 0.56 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSE:NHS) opened at 12.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $12.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NHS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.56” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/neuberger-berman-high-yield-strateges-fd-nhs-getting-very-positive-news-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks total return (income plus capital appreciation). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of the United States and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the Fund’s investment manager.

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.