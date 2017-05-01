Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price

News articles about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the Internet television network an impact score of 78 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 2.07% during trading on Monday, hitting $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,012,651 shares. The firm has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.64. Netflix has a 52-week low of $84.50 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Likely to Impact Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/netflix-nflx-given-media-impact-score-of-0-18-updated.html.

In related news, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,793,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 6,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total value of $1,036,488.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,249.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $50,333,671. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.