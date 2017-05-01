Netflix’s (NFLX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. FBR & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Netflix from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Vetr downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $137.92 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 3.236% on Monday, reaching $157.125. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,293,853 shares. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.266 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average is $132.64. Netflix has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $157.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $724,123.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,481.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 469,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,793,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,416 shares of company stock worth $50,333,671. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,745,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,099,507,000 after buying an additional 1,777,574 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,072,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,113,578,000 after buying an additional 620,750 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,947,211 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,913,727,000 after buying an additional 2,279,835 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,358,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $910,974,000 after buying an additional 145,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,182,812 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $707,866,000 after buying an additional 525,886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

