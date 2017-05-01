Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Position Decreased by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 17.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 524,774 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,584,000 after buying an additional 76,622 shares during the last quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Netflix by 39.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 335,103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,531,000 after buying an additional 94,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 50.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 3.3838% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.3501. The company had a trading volume of 5,643,195 shares. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $157.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.5577 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post $1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Vetr lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.74 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 14,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,103,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,244,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.68, for a total value of $724,123.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,481.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

