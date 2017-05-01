Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Downgraded to Sell at Vetr Inc.

Vetr lowered shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have $142.74 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 3rd. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.88.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) traded up 3.3332% on Tuesday, hitting $157.2732. The stock had a trading volume of 5,354,867 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.64. The company has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.4582 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $157.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company earned $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.11%. Netflix’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post $1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil D. Hunt sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 469,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,793,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tawni Cranz sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $312,979.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,170 shares in the company, valued at $312,979.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,416 shares of company stock valued at $50,333,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 408.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 38.7% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

