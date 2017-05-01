NetEase (NTES) Earns News Impact Score of -0.11

News coverage about NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) has been trending somewhat negative this week, Alpha One reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NetEase earned a media sentiment score of -0.11 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Standpoint Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price target on NetEase from $261.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG set a $298.00 price target on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.47.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) opened at 265.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.18. NetEase has a 12 month low of $134.67 and a 12 month high of $308.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 32.17%. On average, analysts forecast that NetEase will post $15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

