Nepsis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,880 Shares of Visa Inc (V)

Nepsis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,268 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Nepsis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nepsis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership increased its stake in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $203,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) opened at 91.22 on Monday. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $92.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The credit-card processor reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 38.30%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post $3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.32 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 125,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $10,749,395.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 365,769 shares in the company, valued at $31,361,034.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 11,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $957,397.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $549,220.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,771 shares of company stock worth $14,580,837. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

