Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies restated their overweight rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 11th. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital set a $23.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.
Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at 18.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.86. The firm’s market cap is $2.92 billion. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $24.88.
Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business earned $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.87% and a negative return on equity of 8,769.15%. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($1.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Nektar Therapeutics news, COO John Nicholson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $929,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 206,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,512.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 276,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,382.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 697,689 shares of company stock worth $11,991,678 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.1% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile
Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The Company’s research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes treatments for cancer, auto-immune disease and chronic pain. It leverages its chemistry platform to discover and design new drug candidates.
Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.